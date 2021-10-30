Dylan Hall, 25, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of trafficking in LSD, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 16-month prison term to run consecutive to a nine-month prison term imposed in Henry County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation on a previous conviction for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given credit for three days served in jail while his case was pending. A second count of trafficking in LSD, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Andrew Cornelius, 32, Adrian, Mich., pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for one year, given three days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and fined $750. A charge of intimidation, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Clayton Hargrove, 27, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Robert Sinkey Jr., 33, Alvordton, pleaded guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Juan Hernandez, 32, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

