Fulton Common Pleas
Austin Sunderman, 31, Malinta, previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay a $250 fine, complete 60 days of TAD monitoring and serve 5 days at CCNO.
Blake O'Brien, 52, Delta, was sentenced on a charge of OVI to 24 months in prison, with the first 60 days being mandatory and fined $1,350. He also had his license suspended for life.
Nicholas Sisco, 34, Wauseon, was sentenced on charges of felonious assault and aggravated possession of drugs to four to six years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.