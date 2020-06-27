Fulton Common Pleas

Austin Sunderman, 31, Malinta, previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay a $250 fine, complete 60 days of TAD monitoring and serve 5 days at CCNO.

Blake O'Brien, 52, Delta, was sentenced on a charge of OVI to 24 months in prison, with the first 60 days being mandatory and fined $1,350. He also had his license suspended for life.

Nicholas Sisco, 34, Wauseon, was sentenced on charges of felonious assault and aggravated possession of drugs to four to six years in prison.

