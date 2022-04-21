Keith McCullough, 44, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 14-month prison term. Charges of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Amanda Denudt, 38, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was placed on community control for two years. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Cory Edwards, 22, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to complicity to commit felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stacey Maness, 35, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 31 and the defendant's bond was continued.
John Reeb, 39, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 19 and bond was set at $25,000.
Vann Pryor, 66, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, each a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 3 and bond was set at $50,000.
