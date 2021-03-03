Fulton Common Pleas
Kaleb Herold, 21, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 31 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Michael Kowalis, 47, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of falsification, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 4 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
