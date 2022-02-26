Fulton Common Pleas

Robert Baer, 73, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 203 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. The assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on July 1 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person while possessing a firearm, which he is prohibited from doing due to his previous drug trafficking conviction.

David Foster, 32, Morenci, Mich., pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. The charges stem from a fatal traffic crash on Jan. 22 at U.S. 20 and Fulton County Road 10-3 in Royalton Township in northern Fulton County.

Kareem Johnson, 37, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 8 and bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Keith McCullough, 44, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 31 and his bond was continued.

Trever Rosene, 24, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 31 and his bond was continued.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments