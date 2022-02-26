Fulton Common Pleas
Robert Baer, 73, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 203 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. The assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on July 1 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person while possessing a firearm, which he is prohibited from doing due to his previous drug trafficking conviction.
David Foster, 32, Morenci, Mich., pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. The charges stem from a fatal traffic crash on Jan. 22 at U.S. 20 and Fulton County Road 10-3 in Royalton Township in northern Fulton County.
Kareem Johnson, 37, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 8 and bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Keith McCullough, 44, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 31 and his bond was continued.
Trever Rosene, 24, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 31 and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.