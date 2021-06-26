Fulton Common Pleas
David Dominique, 50, Wauseon, was found guilty of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, following a jury trial. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, his personal-recognizance bond was revoked and bond was set at $25,000 cash. The charge alleged that on Oct. 29 he used fake urine during a probation drug screen.
Alexis Dohm, 25, Swanton, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft of drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, and her motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction was granted. The proceedings were stayed and she was placed on community control for three years. She is required to continue treatment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Barbara Gerken, 56, Lyons, pleaded not guilty to two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Israel Rueda, 25, Chicago, Ill., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
