Trisha Corley, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Jeremy Standifer, 44, Wauseon, pleaded no contest to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty, and pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Amber Barnett, 20, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and bond was set at $15,000 cash.

Rhea Bockelman, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Augustine Chapa, 34, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing will be scheduled and bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Jessie De La Garza, 31, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of criminal damaging, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Jesse Whitehead, 31, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19 and his bond was continued.

