Fulton Common Pleas
Alan Shelor, 22, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 70-month to 88-month prison term with credit for 205 days served in jail while his case was pending. He also was ordered to make $5,522 restitution to six victims. Shelor trespassed in an unoccupied structure on Road M near Swanton on July 29, stole a firearm on July 30, took a motor vehicle on July 31 and stole credit cards from a person in a protected class on Aug. 3. An additional count of grand theft, a third-degree felony; two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony; and 12 counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
David Tressler III, 38, Delta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony, and was given a 24-month prison term. The charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, while a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed. The burglary charge alleged that he trespassed in an occupied structure on Delta's Washington Street on Jan. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.