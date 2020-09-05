Jared Bauman, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and his $50,000 cash bond was continued.
Kyle Gaynor, 20, Delta, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Anthony Keough, 20, Delta, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Penny Martin, 54, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amy Mathers, 45, Delta, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Mattin Jr., 26, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7 and his $100,000 cash bond was continued.
Deshawn Moore, 24, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Vincent Petty, 27, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dennis Wilhelm, 67, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kreg Markins, 31, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.