Jared Bauman, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and his $50,000 cash bond was continued.

Kyle Gaynor, 20, Delta, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Anthony Keough, 20, Delta, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Penny Martin, 54, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Amy Mathers, 45, Delta, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Robert Mattin Jr., 26, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7 and his $100,000 cash bond was continued.

Deshawn Moore, 24, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Vincent Petty, 27, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dennis Wilhelm, 67, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kreg Markins, 31, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20.

