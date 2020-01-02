Fulton Common Pleas
Logan Guess, 26, Delta, had previously pleaded guilty to OVI and interference with the operation of a train. She was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to stay out of bars, not consume alcohol, abide by a curfew and complete a driving intervention program. Her license was suspended for a year. Guess operated a vehicle while intoxicated and left her vehicle on the railroad tracks in Swanton on June 6, causing train cars to derail.
Steven Hicks, 30, Fayette, had previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence and assault. Hicks was sentenced to three years of community control, ordered to have no contact with his victims and be assessed and completed treatment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Lana Stroy, 41, Montpelier, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was sentenced to two years of community control, must complete treatment at A Renewed Mind and be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. She will be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until a bed is available at Serenity Haven.
