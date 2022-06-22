Stacey Maness, 35, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The defendant was placed on community control for one year, ordered to have no contact with the victim and ordered not to go on the premises of Homecoming Park or Indian Trails. The charge was amended from attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony, while a charge of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Isaac Corbin, 42, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Shawn Maney, 35, Archbold, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Chaz Ford, 42, Delta, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Michael Harrison, 39, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to possession of hashish, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15 and his bond was continued.
Austin McDaniel, 21, Swanton, pleaded guilty to a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was granted a motion requesting drug treatment in lieu of conviction. The proceedings were stayed and he was placed under supervision of the court's probation department for three years.
Quenjuana Wells, 37, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of counterfeiting, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 21 and the defendant's bond was continued.
