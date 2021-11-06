Fulton Common Pleas
Charles Holmes, 27, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, placed on TAD monitoring for 60 days, and ordered to complete the court's cognitive behavioral therapy program and serve four days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for four days served while his case was pending. Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Scott Burris II, 31, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and bond was set at $250,000 cash.
R.B. Davenport, 60, Kalamazoo, Mich., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.
Ronnie Denudt, 60, Blissfield, Mich., pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 and his bond was continued.
Daniel Lane Jr., 33, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of domestic violence, second- and fourth-degree misdemeanors; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Donald Tackett, 49, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cory Witsman, 32, Toledo, pleaded not guilty on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.