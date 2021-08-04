Fulton Common Pleas
Michael Harrison, 38, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 13-month prison term with credit for 63 days served in jail while his case was pending. A second count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Michael Kowalis, 48, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on a charge of inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served, ordered to make $5,347.20 restitution to the victim and ordered to complete recommended treatment and aftercare. Kowalis caused serious public inconvenience or alarm and purposely mislead public officials in performing their official duties by initiating a false report. Two counts of falsification, each a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Stephen Hansen, 31, Swanton, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Mohamed Alasal, 18, Kendallville, Ind., pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Jordan McGowan, 23, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Nikia McCall Jr., 28, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and the defendant's bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Robert Baer, 73, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 10 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Augustine Chapa, 34, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 10 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Jeremy Standifer, 43, Morenci, Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 10 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Taylor Baumgartner, 27, Wauseon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to comply with treatment recommendations.
Mathias Petersen, 25, Archbold, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to comply with treatment recommendations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.