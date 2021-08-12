Mark Phillips, 46, Fayette, pleaded guilty to abduction and domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. Charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and attempted rape, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Charles Holmes, 26, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and his bond was continued.
Brian Weber, 33, Whitehouse, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and his bond was continued.
