Fulton Common Pleas
Zachary Neal, 27, Toledo, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 27-month prison term with 96 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. He broke into an unoccupied structure on County Road J near Delta on July 31. He also stole a motor vehicle and credit cards. Charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
