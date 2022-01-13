Fulton Common Pleas
Kareem Johnson, 37, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Tiffani Stanforth, 34, Hillsboro, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Donald Tackett, 49, Deshler, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction while further proceedings were stayed and he was placed under supervision for three years with conditions, including that he continue engaging with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Joseph Brinkley, 34, 534 Degler St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Heather Buckenmeyer, 34, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a police officer, each a fourth-degree felony; attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of OVI, each an unclassified misdemeanor; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brandy Haynes, 40, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
