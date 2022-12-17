Wesley Wiechers, 32, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 40 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for four days served in jail while his case was pending and complete the court's cognitive behavior therapy program. Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Joel Fortier, 43, Ridgeville Corners, pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program and the court's cognitive behavior therapy program.
Joshua Ball, 42, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31 and his bond was continued.
Brooke Werder, 28, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31 and her bond was continued.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.