Wesley Wiechers, 32, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 40 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for four days served in jail while his case was pending and complete the court's cognitive behavior therapy program. Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.


