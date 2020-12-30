Penny Martin, 54, Swanton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to complete a diagnosis with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio as well as treatment and aftercare. She trespassed in an apartment on Swanton's Dodge Street on July 17. The charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Ryan Nofziger, 44, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to serve nine days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served while his case was pending, complete the SEARCH program and complete treatment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center. He failed to stop his vehicle by a police officer on June 1 when ordered to do so and was found to be operating his vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Samantha Hahn, 21, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Earl Hartman, 47, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Andrew Dombrowski, 33, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9.
Mason Herzog, 19, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, each a third-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Ruta Stravinskaite, 37, Schaumburg, Ill., pleaded not guilty to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9.
