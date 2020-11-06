Shannon Haas, 27, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community for two years, ordered to have no contact with the Fulton County Department of Job and Family Services, serve seven days in the Corrections Center of Ohio, and complete treatment with Perrysburg Counseling Center and the cognitive behavioral therapy program. While working at the Fulton Department of Job and Family Services, Haas accessed computer information beyond the scope of her employment. A second count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

