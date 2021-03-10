Michael Osborne, 49, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 26-month prison term. Osborne was found in possession of methamphetamine and counterfeit currency. A charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; and an additional count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Ruta Stravinskaite, 37, Schaumburg, Ill., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions including that she complete recommended treatment programs and serve 98 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 98 days served while her case was pending. She failed to stop her vehicle for a police officer after having been signaled to do so.
James Brown, 36, 30083 Overly Road, Defiance, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Andrew Dombrowski, 33, Fayette, entered an Alford guilty plea — given in the defendant's "best interests" but maintaining his innocence — to a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
