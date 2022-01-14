Daniel Lane Jr., 33, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of disrupting public services and domestic violence, and was given a 13-month prison term. Lane threatened a family or household member in September, making the victim believe that he would cause imminent physical harm, and breaking that person's cell phone.

R.B. Davenport, 61, Kalamazoo,Mich., appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (amphetamine) and possession of heroin, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given a nine-month prison term with credit for 93 days served in jail while his case was pending. Charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.

