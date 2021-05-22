Fulton Common Pleas

Marcos Garcia, 36, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted disrupting public services, a fifth-degree felony. He attempted to damage a cell phone so it could not be used to call for emergency assistance. A charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed along with a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Michael Turner, 51, Cuyahoga Falls, appeared for sentencing on charges of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. Charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony; were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Jan. 6 he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, resisted arrest by a law enforcement officer, assaulted a peace officer and attempted to destroy or conceal evidence related to the case.

Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled on a later date.

Larry Frost, 47, Toledo, pleaded guilty to attempted  having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled on a later date.

Sarah Doremus, 30, Toledo, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to grand theft, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. A competency evaluation was ordered and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Brandi Shadbolt, 30, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 1 and her personal-recognizance bond was continued.

