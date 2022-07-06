Kareem Johnson, 38, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and three counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 36 months with credit for 148 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending. He caused physical harm to a family and household member on Jan. 7 as well as three other adult males on May 26, 2021. Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Juan Hernandez, 32, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was given an eight-month prison term with credit for 37 days served in CCNO while his case was pending, fined $1,400 and given a three-year operator's license suspension.
Alejandro Guzman, 28, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Harrison, 39, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to possession of hashish, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15 and his bond was continued.
Brandy Haynes, 41, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19 and her bond was continued.
An indictment against Vann Pryor, 66, Toledo, for two counts of aggravated burglary, each a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.