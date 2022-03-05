Fulton County Common Pleas
Serena Day, 38, Archbold, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was fined $100, ordered to pay $500 restitution to the victim and ordered to complete any treatment recommended by Maumee Valley Guidance Center.
Austin Toadvine, 26, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, ordered to pay $575 restitution to the victim, given one day in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for one day served while his case was pending and ordered to complete any recommended treatment. He stole from an elderly person and operated the victim's vehicle without consent.
Jaycee Riley, 47, Archbold, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.