Fulton Common Pleas

Tiffany Flathers, 46, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to two  counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be set at a later date.

Michael Osborne, 49, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to  counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be set at a later date.

Eryn Arend, 25, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and third-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 16 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Tyler Smith, 44, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 25 and his $50,000 cash bond was continued.

