Matthew Costanzo, 35, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 14-month prison term with credit for 65 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Dylan Hall, 25, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to trafficking in LSD, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Deshawn McGarry, 24, Toledo, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Channon Rufenacht, 53, Archbold, pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

David Schweinhagen, 55, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he seek employment and continue with counseling. The charge was amended from trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.

Israel Rueda, 25, Chicago, Ill., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Kyle Cervantes, 27, Delta, pleaded not guilty possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and his bond was continued.

Clayton Hargrove, 27, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.

Jarred Jasso, 39, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Robert Sinkey Jr., 33, Alvordton, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, first- and fourth-degree misdemeanors. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Rahshon Stallworth, 30, Delta, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 4 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Austin Toadvine, 26, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4.

