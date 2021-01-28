Fulton Common Pleas
Bradley Kiepert, 42, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program, comply with recommended aftercare treatment and serve 90 days on a TAD monitor after his release. The charge alleged that on Oct. 6 he assaulted a peace officer. A charge of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Alan Haas, 21, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program and recommended aftercare.
James Brown, 36, 30083 Overly Road, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial was scheduled for March 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Gabriel Lopez, 27, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to three counts of theft, one a first-degree misdemeanor and two a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial was scheduled for March 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Rhoda Miller, 53, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial was scheduled for March 25 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
David Tressler III, 38, Delta, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 3 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Michael Turner, 51, Cuyahoga Falls, for two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; assault, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.