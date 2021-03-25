Fulton Common Pleas
Lavon Herschberger, 46, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 15-month prison term and ordered to pay restitution of $133,676.81 to the victim, Rupp Seed Inc., Wauseon. Herschberger stole money from the business between May 12, 2010 and Oct. 23, 2020. The charge was amended from aggravated theft, a third-degree felony.
Heidi Bates, 27, Fayette, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
David Tressler III, 38, Delta, pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Michael Turner, 51, Cuyahoga Falls, pleaded guilty to OVI and resisting arrest, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
