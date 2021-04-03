Nathan Whitehead, 31, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 46 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served in jail while his case was pending, serve 60 days on GPS monitoring and complete recommended treatment from A Renewed Mind. He violated terms of a protection order on Nov. 1, having had a previous conviction for the same offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.