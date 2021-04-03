Nathan Whitehead, 31, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 46 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served in jail while his case was pending, serve 60 days on GPS monitoring and complete recommended treatment from A Renewed Mind. He violated terms of a protection order on Nov. 1, having had a previous conviction for the same offense.

