Fulton Common Pleas
Robert Sweet, 31, Delta, previously pleaded guilty to five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. He was sentenced to four years of community control, be held at CCNO until a bed is available in the SEARCH program, complete the sexual offender treatment program, have no electronic devices with internet or photo capabilities and have no unsupervised contact with any child under age 18. He was found to be a tier II sex offender, which requires address registration for 25 years, with in-person verification every 180 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.
