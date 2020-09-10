Fulton Common Pleas
Keith Seeman, 26, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking and attempted inducing panic. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He reportedly caused a person to believe that he would cause physical harm or mental distress to that person by trespassing on a premises where the victim was employed. He also attempted to cause serious public inconvenience or alarm by committing an offense in a school. In February, Seeman entered Evergreen Middle and High School, and struck a car in the parking lot when trying to flee.
Aaron Deanda, 32, Wauseon, was previously convicted of domestic violence. He was sentenced to three years of community control, fined $500, ordered to complete the Batter's Treatment Program, complete treatment from Recovery Services and not consume alcohol or enter bars. He received credit for seven days at CCNO. He knowingly caused physical harm to a family or household member.
