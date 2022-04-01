Fredrick Buczko, 61, Oregon, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he follow any treatment recommendations. Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed. The indictment alleged that on Sept. 19, 2021, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a male with a weapon or dangerous ordnance. He also allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female household member.

Joseph Brinkley, 35, 13536 Fullmer Road, Defiance, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Scott Burris II, 32, Archbold, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. The indictment alleged that on Sept. 27, 2021, he caused serious physical harm to a female household member, restrained her liberty and prevented law enforcement from responding to an emergency. Charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing.

Zachery Brobst, 25, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Brandon Gibson, 23, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dylan Hoy-Abrigo, 18, Delta, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 6 and bond was set at $15,000 cash.

Amanda Wilhelm, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to misuse of credit cards and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

