Fredrick Buczko, 61, Oregon, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he follow any treatment recommendations. Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed. The indictment alleged that on Sept. 19, 2021, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a male with a weapon or dangerous ordnance. He also allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female household member.
Joseph Brinkley, 35, 13536 Fullmer Road, Defiance, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Scott Burris II, 32, Archbold, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. The indictment alleged that on Sept. 27, 2021, he caused serious physical harm to a female household member, restrained her liberty and prevented law enforcement from responding to an emergency. Charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Zachery Brobst, 25, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Brandon Gibson, 23, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dylan Hoy-Abrigo, 18, Delta, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 6 and bond was set at $15,000 cash.
Amanda Wilhelm, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to misuse of credit cards and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.