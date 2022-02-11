Steven Geise, 63, Swanton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for one year with conditions, including that he complete 90 hours of community service work and make $1,326.06 restitution to the City of Swanton. He used his office (Swanton's village wastewater superintendent) to commit a theft offense from May 16-July 2.

