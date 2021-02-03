Deshawn Moore, 25, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and referred to the Henry County Center for Child and Family Advocacy for batterer's intervention. The charge was amended from domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. It alleged that on July 26, 2020 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
Lavon Herschberger, 46, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
Heidi Bates, 27, Delta, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 19 and her personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.