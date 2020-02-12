Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Sunny skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.