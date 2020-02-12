Fulton Common Pleas
Tyler Waidelich, 33, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to one count of theft and two counts of forgery. He was sentenced to three years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victim, complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program, pay restitution of $3,259 and serve 90 days at CCNO. He stolen blank checks and forged them.
Jacob Wadman, 27, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to attempted breaking and entering. He was sentenced to one year of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs and attorney fees, complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program and obtain a GED. He was given credit for six days at CCNO. He attempted to trespass in an occupied structure in Swanton with the purpose to commit theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.