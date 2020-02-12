Fulton Common Pleas

Tyler Waidelich, 33, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to one count of theft and two counts of forgery. He was sentenced to three years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victim, complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program, pay restitution of $3,259 and serve 90 days at CCNO. He stolen blank checks and forged them.

Jacob Wadman, 27, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to attempted breaking and entering. He was sentenced to one year of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs and attorney fees, complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program and obtain a GED. He was given credit for six days at CCNO. He attempted to trespass in an occupied structure in Swanton with the purpose to commit theft.

