Fulton Common Pleas

Steven Hanson, 49, 132 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, has previously pleaded guilty to three counts of assault. He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs, pay a $100 fine for each count, not possess or consume alcohol and serve five days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, with credit for days already served. On June 28, he caused or attempted to cause physical harm to three individuals.

