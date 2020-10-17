Fulton Common Pleas
David Connin, 35, Delta, was found guilty by a jury on two counts of failure to appear on personal recognizance bonds, fourth-degree felonies. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody by the sheriff's office to await a pre-sentence investigation. A sentencing date has not been set. He had failed to appear for sentencing hearings on April 21 and 23 while on a personal recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.