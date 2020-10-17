Fulton Common Pleas

David Connin, 35, Delta, was found guilty by a jury on two counts of failure to appear on personal recognizance bonds, fourth-degree felonies. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody by the sheriff's office to await a pre-sentence investigation. A sentencing date has not been set. He had failed to appear for sentencing hearings on April 21 and 23 while on a personal recognizance bond.

