Fulton Common Pleas
Jennifer Green, 44, Markle, Ind., was sentenced to two years of community control on a charge of trafficking in marijuana. She was ordered to pay prosecution costs, abide by an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew, successfully complete Recovery Works Program and recommended aftercare. She will forfeit $479 in cash and serve 22 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, with credit for time served. On Nov. 7, she trafficked marijuana.
