Fulton Common Pleas

Josephine Dudderar, 37, Oregon, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and attempted forgery. She was given two years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, a $500 fine, restitution of $2,850 to the victims, have no contact with the victims, complete recommended treatment and serve 4 days at CCNO, with credit for time served. She reportedly stole coins and attempted to forger her name on a check.

Load comments