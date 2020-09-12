Fulton Common Pleas
John Leveck, 41, Weston, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of complicity to commit aggravated possession of drugs and attempted felonious assault. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $5,999.28 and all fees. He received credit for 189 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Leveck reportedly aided another person in possessing or using methamphetamine, and attempted to cause serious physical harm to another.
