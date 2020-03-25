Fulton Common Pleas
Lukas Rufenacht, 22, McClure, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to complete the SEARCH program, abide by a curfew and stay out of bars.
Gregory Northrup, 33, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of trespassing in a habitation. He was sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, fined $250 and ordered to abide by a curfew.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.