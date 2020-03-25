Fulton Common Pleas

Lukas Rufenacht, 22, McClure, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to complete the SEARCH program, abide by a curfew and stay out of bars.

Gregory Northrup, 33, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of trespassing in a habitation. He was sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, fined $250 and ordered to abide by a curfew.

