Fulton Common Pleas
Torian Goings, 23, Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking in cocaine and attempted illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or WIC Program benefits. Goings was sentenced to three years of community control; ordered to serve 14 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, with work release; pay prosecution and court costs; pay restitution of $180 to the MAN Unit and $513.47 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture; be assessed at A Renewed Mind for dual diagnosis; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in her home or vehicle; not enter bars; and seek and maintain gainful employment. On or about May 10, Goings sold cocaine and possessed SNAP or WIC benefits in a matter not authorized by law.
Matthew Perkins, 33, Delta, previously pleaded guilty to theft. He was sentenced to three years of community control; ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the SEARCH program and aftercare; and be assessed at A Renewed Mind for dual diagnosis. On or about May 6, Perkins stole a motor vehicle license plate.
David Williams, 35, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years of community control; ordered to pay court costs; maintain employment, abide by an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew; be held at CCNO until admittance in the SEARCH program and successfully complete it. On March 7, he possessed cocaine.
