Fulton Common Pleas
Bobbie Spilker, 42, Defiance, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl). She was sentenced to 11 months in prison.
Annita Schroeder, 24, Delta, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine). She was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars, not possess alcohol, complete the county drug court program and inpatient drug treatment with Serenity Haven, serve 96 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.