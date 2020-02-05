Fulton Common Pleas

Bobbie Spilker, 42, Defiance, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl). She was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

Annita Schroeder, 24, Delta, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine). She was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars, not possess alcohol, complete the county drug court program and inpatient drug treatment with Serenity Haven, serve 96 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven.

