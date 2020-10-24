Fulton Common Pleas

Dana Ladd, 34, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine). He was sentenced to three years of community control; ordered to pay prosecution and attorney fees; complete a drug court program; not enter bars; obey a curfew; not enter the grounds of Magnuson Motel in Wauseon; and be on GPS monitoring for 60 days.

