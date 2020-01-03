Fulton Common Pleas
Sabrina Carroll, 30, Toledo, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of heroin. She was sentenced to two years of community control, complete Serenity Haven treatment and aftercare, not enter bars, comply with a curfew and provide proof of a GED.
Scott Heinze, 27, Sylvania, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of OVI. He was sentenced to 90 days jail at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with work release, fined $1,350, be assessed by Harbor and complete aftercare and not enter bars. His license was suspended for three years.
