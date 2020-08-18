• Court Results
Fulton Common Pleas
Amber Barnett, 19, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted reckless homicide and permitting drug abuse. She permitted her vehicle to be used during a felony drug abuse offense and attempted to recklessly cause the death of another. She was sentenced to serve 210 days at CCNO, pay restitution of $5,999.28, write letters of apology to the victims, abide by two years of community control, stay out of bars, abide by a curfew and complete a mental health assessment and any recommended treatment.
Jarred Penrod, 31, Montpelier, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years of community control, complete a drug court program and aftercare, stay out of bars, abide by a curfew and obtain his GED.
