Fulton Common Pleas
Kenneth Tebidor, 65, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and OVI. He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs, pay a fine of $500, complete driver's intervention program, serve 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, be assessed for drug and alcohol treatment and have a three-year license suspension.
Jason Allwood, 47, Delta, previously pleaded guilty to attempted possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, pay a $750 fine, complete a drug an alcohol assessment and be assessed by Comprehensive Behavioral Health.
Joseph Cox, 38, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of violating a protection order and one count of trespassing in a habitation when a person was likely to be present. He was sentenced to 39 months in prison and ordered to pay court costs and court-appointed attorney fees. In June and September of 2019, he violated the terms of a protection order and trespassed in a permanent habitation.
