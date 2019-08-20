Fulton Common Pleas

Cole Cervantes, 21, Defiance, was sentenced to three years of community control and seven days jail at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), rural Stryker, with work release, on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He also was ordered to be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, successfully complete a cognitive therapy program, pay prosecution and court-appointed attorney fees, have no unsupervised contact with minors and possess no cameras or video cameras. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Cervantes distributed obscene material to a juvenile or law-enforcement officer posing as a juvenile on or about Feb. 4. 

