Fulton Common Pleas
Eric Coopman, 45, Wauseon, pleaded no contest and was found guilty to a charge of domestic violence. He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs. He must have an assessment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any treatment and aftercare, complete a batterer's treatment program through Center for Child and Family Advocacy and serve five days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served.
Jessica Ripke, 24, Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars, abide by a curfew, obtain her GED and complete all treatment with regard to a Henry County case. She also must serve 38 days at CCNO with credit for time served.
James Miller, 33, Butler, Ind., previously pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay prosecution costs and attorney fees.
Jacob McGill, 26, Defiance, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay prosecution costs and attorney fees.
Raven Roberts, 20, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault. He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs. He must have an assessment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any treatment and aftercare, complete a batterer's treatment program. He was sentenced to 32 days in jail.
