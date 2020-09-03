Fulton Common Pleas

Joshua Nalian, 27, Clinton Township, Mich., previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to two years of community control, three days at CCNO, a $250 fine and successfully complete drug treatment and aftercare.

Colton Blanton, 20, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to contributing to the unruliness of a child. He was sentenced to one year of community control, a $100 fine, complete the cognitive behavioral therapy program and successfully complete drug treatment and aftercare.

